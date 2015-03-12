Ruggero Innocente

Raise to the power

Logo for Merito al Cubo, an experiential social network. It represents an M and a 3 ("al cubo" means "to cube").

Click on the @2x to view the logo at a reasonable size.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
