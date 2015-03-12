Josh Warren

Editorial Collage

Josh Warren
Josh Warren
Hire Me
  • Save
Editorial Collage hand collage photo abstract minimal line brush paint josh warren editorial
Download color palette

Some article art for an upcoming magazine issue. 2x

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Josh Warren
Josh Warren
Brand designer - logo, illustration, iconography, Ui
Hire Me

More by Josh Warren

View profile
    • Like