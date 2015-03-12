RONLEWHORN

Ligature Licious - A Type Show

RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
  • Save
Ligature Licious - A Type Show script type hand lettering branding gallery art
Download color palette

Little piece to advertise an upcoming show at the Murphy Arts Center in Indianapolis that will be featuring type-focused art. April 3rd First Friday.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding

More by RONLEWHORN

View profile
    • Like