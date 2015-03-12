Freebie alert! 30 free vector line icons worked on as an internal design exercise. We might do more sets in the future if you like these.

Project & Download: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24421391/Set-of-30-Free-Vector-Line-Icons

If you didn't notice earlier, these are available for free download. Hope you have fun in using them in the way you like with your projects. We'd love to see the way you use them. Happy designing, create awesomeness!