My Icon Set Will Be Called "Drawn"

I suppose it only made sense to name my icon set "Drawn."

It's interesting as I look at the set, I can see me getting better with the pen tool as things went. I actually like the look of my letters, too, and was thinking about making it into a font to complement the set.

Nearing completion, but this final 10% is the most important!

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
