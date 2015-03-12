Katie Arcara

Water Gala 2015 - Logo Option 2

Water Gala 2015 - Logo Option 2 hope water gala clean water let them lol typography nonprofit charity west africa script hand drawn type flourish
Rough option #2 for our sixth annual Let Them LOL Water Gala, exploring the 'infinity' visual, and incorporating a sense of class with hand drawn flourishes and typography to compliment the theme 'Hope Endures.' Excited to see which gets picked!

