richard_karsten

Profile Card

richard_karsten
richard_karsten
  • Save
Profile Card css scss codepen ui ux design
Download color palette

Little experiment - see it live here:

http://codepen.io/richard_karsten/full/OPBRKB

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
richard_karsten
richard_karsten

More by richard_karsten

View profile
    • Like