In case of Epidemic - Avoid visiting cemeteries

In case of Epidemic (or zombie Apocalypse)
If dead people should come back from the afterlife or an epidemic would spread all over the world, don't panic! Follow five simple rules to keep you safe and cheat death.
What would you do to in case of?
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
