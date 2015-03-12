Katie Arcara

Water Gala 2015 - Logo Option 1

Water Gala 2015 - Logo Option 1 water gala let them lol clean water west africa charity nonprofit logo branding hope
Rough option #1 for our sixth annual Let Them LOL Water Gala, exploring the 'infinity' visual in conjunction with the "H" and "E" letterforms to further the theme 'Hope Endures.' Excited to see where this goes!

