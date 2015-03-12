Cattery Folds of Jem business card design

http://on.be.net/1wYS1qJ / http://goo.gl/jzuLGM

This will be the sweetest card that i had designed so far for Cattery Folds of Jem Tiffany vom Zarentiger is the name of the cute cat visit www.foldsofjem.com for more information.

For cats lovers please like or share smile emoticon #businesscard#namecard #graphicdesign #design #card #cats #cat#pet #cattery #animal #sg #singapore

For more business card design please visit

http://www.lemongraphic.sg/category/graphic-design/business-card/

For enquiry please contact us at info@lemongraphic.sg