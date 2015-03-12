Luc Chaffard
Major websites Icon Set - Free Sketch

Here is a free set of icons of the major services you can present in Bunkr.
I couldn't find some of those logos, so I made some. It would be useful to some people in this community, so you can download the sketch file here for FREE !

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
