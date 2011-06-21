Karen Kurycki

Deco & Diamonds

Karen Kurycki
Karen Kurycki
  • Save
Deco & Diamonds watercolor color peacock art deco diamonds hand-painted illustration
Download color palette

Working on some Save-the-date options for an upcoming fundraising event for a local children's hospital. The whole thing was hand-painted watercolor, scanned in. Trying to incorporate some "art deco" symbols they are using to decorate at the event—peacock, zebra pattern, art deco architecture, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Karen Kurycki
Karen Kurycki

More by Karen Kurycki

View profile
    • Like