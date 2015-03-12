UXDA | Financial UX/UI Design

Apple Watch Banking UI/UX design

Apple Watch Banking UI/UX design app user interface application wearable financial bank digital ux ui applewatch fintech banking
Want to check your bank balance right from your wrist? UX Design Concept of Future Banking for Apple Watch shows how it is possible. We believe, banks must deliver omni-channel digital experience for their users. Concept animation of Future Mobile banking for Apple Watch.

