Joey Ellis

Pixar Ecto 1 Sketch

Joey Ellis
Joey Ellis
  • Save
Pixar Ecto 1 Sketch
Download color palette

Process shot I pulled from my blog.

3bbca46c6034fb8414cab7f80719ec18
Rebound of
Pixar Ecto 1
By Joey Ellis
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Joey Ellis
Joey Ellis

More by Joey Ellis

View profile
    • Like