Simplicity to the max

app appicon icon ios8 iphone clean white blue simplicity
App icon for a new app project, that I'm involved in. Normally you'll expect the blue circle to be centered in the white rectangular shape, but I think it adds a special touch to the design. Clean, but standing a bit out. Agree?

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
