Vanessa Swenson

The Daily Coffee Bar

Vanessa Swenson
Vanessa Swenson
  • Save
The Daily Coffee Bar monoweight illustration stroke lines lettering montana
Download color palette

A merchandise design for one of my favorite coffee shops in Bozeman, MT - a place with a lot of character (plus bears, bikes, and antlers).

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Vanessa Swenson
Vanessa Swenson

More by Vanessa Swenson

View profile
    • Like