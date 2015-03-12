Karsten Kofod

Get me in

Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod
  • Save
Get me in login signin signup app buttons clean white ios8 iphone blue simple simplicity
Download color palette

Log in and sign up screen for a new app project, that I'm involved in. The round corners and clean cut is a style throughout the app ... and still work in progress. But kinda like the simplicity and space around the elements.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod

More by Karsten Kofod

View profile
    • Like