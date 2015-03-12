Until today, Thursdays were “new issue day” for Calgary’s Fast Forward Weekly. I started reading FFWD when I moved to Calgary 5 years ago. Reading the latest issue in a cafe was one of those simple pleasures that I’m sad to no longer be able to experience. Thanks to the dedicated staff for making this publication happen for the past 20 years, FFWD will be missed.

Further reading on the matter and the importance of FFWD’s voice in Calgary:

End of the Line

It’s (Not) Just Paper