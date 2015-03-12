Matt Braun

Oh options

Matt Braun
Matt Braun
  • Save
Oh options logos farm
Download color palette

Playing around with some slightly different options for this mark.

37538b226e67afde55926b65149c2ea7
Rebound of
Eleven Mile Farm
By Matt Braun
View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Matt Braun
Matt Braun
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Braun

View profile
    • Like