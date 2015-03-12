Joshua Z

Parrot - DONE

Joshua Z
Joshua Z
  • Save
Parrot - DONE logo parrot graphic design illustrator bird sketch mark icon
Download color palette

I love my job, I love my design, they are so cute.

62ce8a7a9108ad6d136f6af119511d0e
Rebound of
Parrot
By Joshua Z
View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Joshua Z
Joshua Z

More by Joshua Z

View profile
    • Like