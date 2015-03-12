Bruce Viemeister

Third Moon Maple Syrup

Bruce Viemeister
Bruce Viemeister
  • Save
Third Moon Maple Syrup design typography label packaging
Download color palette

The start of a syrup label I'm designing for a buddy of mine

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Bruce Viemeister
Bruce Viemeister
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bruce Viemeister

View profile
    • Like