Stubborn Press & Company Posters

I'm actually trying to decide whether or not I want to print these with photopolymer plates or hand-carve them out of linoleum blocks instead. I definitely think they'd look nice on any color paper, but sometimes I'm a little biased toward kraft.

These will be up in the new (as yet un-launched) shop by April. I'm probably going to have them available as both 5x7 prints and 11x17 posters.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
