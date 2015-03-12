We've been working hard on making Wunderlist better and more useful for our users. The ability to quickly jot down ideas and to-dos on the go is something we believe its very important. So I'm happy to present to you Wunderlist Quick Add for iPhone.

With the introduction of the Quick Add button and natural language processing creating actionable to-dos with automatically reminders is now as easier than ever.

Go check it out for yourself by downloading Wunderlist!

A huge shout out to the whole @Wunderlist Design Team for such a brilliant release, read more about it here.