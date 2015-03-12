Danielle Herron

Ovarian Cancer Logo

Danielle Herron
Danielle Herron
  • Save
Ovarian Cancer Logo graphic design logo typography senior thesis ovarian cancer illustration campaign
Download color palette

Fictitious Ovarian Cancer campaign inspired by my Grandmother who had lost her battle with this disease.

Danielle Herron
Danielle Herron

More by Danielle Herron

View profile
    • Like