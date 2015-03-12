Aiste

iOS app icon - Flaming "Z"

Aiste
Aiste
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS app icon - Flaming "Z" flame fire ios icon app z
Download color palette

Flaming Z icon!

Check out other works portfolio: TIE A TIE Design Agency
Find us on Instagram! http://instagram.com/tieatie_agency/

6d4b7e5b33066734c7cae87b9e567be5
Rebound of
Flaming "Z"
By Aiste
View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Aiste
Aiste
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
Hire Me

More by Aiste

View profile
    • Like