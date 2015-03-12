Mike Mirandi

Toon Rocket

Toon Rocket gif loop animated c4d 3d 2d flat toon line
Quick clip from a recent project that placed animated graphics over interview footage.

Line work was done using C4D's sketch and toon, and then comped in aftereffects

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
