VUURR Digital

Logotype for https://vuurr.com, a digital intelligence and engineering firm that focuses on technical consulting on analytics & conversion optimization. I'm a cofounder of Vuurr and the word meant nothing... which is why we chose it. :)

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
