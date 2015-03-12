Cà Chua Bi

SAVING SEALIFE

Cà Chua Bi
Cà Chua Bi
  • Save
SAVING SEALIFE logo brand mark icon symbol marine sea ocean coast sealife seahorse seagull
Download color palette

SAVING SEALIFE
My name is Austin Le, I'm a graphic designer, I love nature.
I created this symbol for the purpose of calling people together to protect our incredible marine life, safeguard our enviable coastal lifestyle, and give fish populations the chance to rebuild and thrive.
This video shows the process and concept to create the symbol Saving Sealife .
If there is any organization protecting marine that wants to use this symbol.
Please, contact me, it will be my pleasure.
My email: cachuabi3@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24390723/SAVING-SEALIFE
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/121926842
Youtube: https://youtu.be/XFTL8HtjaRs
Thank you for watching.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Cà Chua Bi
Cà Chua Bi

More by Cà Chua Bi

View profile
    • Like