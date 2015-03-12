Ingenious Artist

Shuvo - Bangla Typography

Ingenious Artist
Ingenious Artist
  • Save
Shuvo - Bangla Typography bangla bangladesh typography typeface letter lettering calligraphy digital pixel font fontface type
Download color palette

Trying out some typography in Bangla.
Sketched it out yesterday and decided to make it digital.
Here, the two letters pronounce "Shuvo" which is my name. :)

Hope you like it! :)

Ingenious Artist
Ingenious Artist

More by Ingenious Artist

View profile
    • Like