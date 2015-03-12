Gregory Avoyan

A browser app for an upcoming international event

A browser app for an upcoming international event app ui design web mobile process
Doing the web app now for an international forum. So here is the popup describing the action that will take place from 9 to 11 am...

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
