James Dimarco

Clear Living Symbol

James Dimarco
James Dimarco
  • Save
Clear Living Symbol bright logo branding pattern symbol yoga health cheerful lotus clear hamsa hand
Download color palette

Here are some of the options which were presented for the logo (top left chosen). Briefly speaking; the chosen symbol represents a hamsa hand and lotus flower merged as one in a very minimalistic approach.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
James Dimarco
James Dimarco

More by James Dimarco

View profile
    • Like