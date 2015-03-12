Clipatize

Take a peek!

Take a peek! motion animation character peek gif
Here's a little peek at our animation for mode360!
If you want to see more - check out link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr_tdE4Xv9o

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
