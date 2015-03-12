Game Character Sprite 14

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Grey Cyborgs character spritesheet for side scrolling action adventure shooting 2D mobile game.
The files included:
- Customizable Grey Cyborgscharacter spritesheet.
- Miscellaneous shoots and explosions.
- Vector AICS and EPS10 files.
- Transparent PNG files.
- Animated GIF file samples.
You can get it here http://goo.gl/YomQhE
Rate and comment more appreciated :)
Thank you.