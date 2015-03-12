Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi

Game Character Sprite 14

Game Character Sprite 14 robot character vector cartoon ios action side scrolling sprite sheet android assets game hack and slash
Grey Cyborgs character spritesheet for side scrolling action adventure shooting 2D mobile game.

The files included:
- Customizable Grey Cyborgscharacter spritesheet.
- Miscellaneous shoots and explosions.
- Vector AICS and EPS10 files.
- Transparent PNG files.
- Animated GIF file samples.

You can get it here http://goo.gl/YomQhE

Rate and comment more appreciated :)
Thank you.

