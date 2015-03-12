Market Sindler

Stop Motion Madness

Stop Motion Madness stop motion animation branding ci corporate identity crazy animal movie visual identity
Hi guys,
I've made this colourful and playful stop motion animation as a part of visual identity for one creative agency.

Check it out on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/24391831/Stop-Motion-Madness

And feel free to follow me on Instagram
www.instagram.com/marketsindler

