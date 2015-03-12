Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
I've made this colourful and playful stop motion animation as a part of visual identity for one creative agency.
Check it out on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/24391831/Stop-Motion-Madness
And feel free to follow me on Instagram
www.instagram.com/marketsindler