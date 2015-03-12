Draw an S in 60 secs

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to draw an S in 60 seconds (in Illustrator)
1. Draw 2 ovals, bottom one slightly bigger than the top.
2. Use the scissors tool to cut at 4 o'clock (top oval) - 10 o'clock (bottom oval).
3. Direct select the path as shown and delete.
4. Direct select the centre anchors and press CMD+J to joint the two paths.
5. Direct select the same anchor points and go to OBJECT > PATH > REMOVE ANCHOR POINTS.
6. Adjust handles as shown to balance centre line.
Tip from the Logo & Lettering Bible by Leslie Cabarga