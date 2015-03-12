Draw an S in 60 secs

How to draw an S in 60 seconds (in Illustrator)

1. Draw 2 ovals, bottom one slightly bigger than the top.

2. Use the scissors tool to cut at 4 o'clock (top oval) - 10 o'clock (bottom oval).

3. Direct select the path as shown and delete.

4. Direct select the centre anchors and press CMD+J to joint the two paths.

5. Direct select the same anchor points and go to OBJECT > PATH > REMOVE ANCHOR POINTS.

6. Adjust handles as shown to balance centre line.

Tip from the Logo & Lettering Bible by Leslie Cabarga