Mirror Universe

Mirror Universe flower tulip 3d low poly model
Finally getting into that zone where I can focus more on story than learning technical stuff. Here's a process shot (the frame is dynamic and forced shut by an invisible pitching machine) and a higher resolution version on IG. Happy Thursday!

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
