Nucleo - Edit Colors
One of the simplest, yet super handy features of Nucleo will be the ability to change icon colors right in the browser, before exporting them. Besides you can update the background color as well for testing purpose, and add an additional color to your icons if you want.

Can't wait to launch this product! More updates will follow soon ;)

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
