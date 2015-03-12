Karel Hejkal

Bear's afternoon

Karel Hejkal
Karel Hejkal
Bear's afternoon bear animal czech drawing character green fairytale
I have started to enjoy classic drawing lately. Though in digital way. I have to say I love that, feeling like returning to the child times when all the drawing was only a fun :) It also adds a kind of a personal touch to my works which I like too.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Karel Hejkal
Karel Hejkal

