Illustration for Cosmetic Website

Illustration for Cosmetic Website cosmetic illustration girl long hair beauty cute photoshop illustrator
So i drew this girl by hand on photoshop, then i vectorialized it, and then Photoshopped some shadows and texture. This was for a cosmetic network based in the UK.

Hope you will enjoy the full version:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/24417639/Illustration-for-Cosmetic-Website

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
