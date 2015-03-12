Companybook Website

Trending designs to inspire you
I have had the pleasure of working for the startup Companybook for almost two years now and have enjoyed redesigning the website and the product user interface from the ground up.
Sole designer responsible for redesigning entire website and product user interface, working alongside the developers to realise my designs.
The role also involved creating marketing material such as brochures, presentations, ads, business cards and training videos.
