Megumi Project - Brochure

Megumi Project - Brochure brochure print trifold japan japanese kimono
Had the privilege of working with the team at Megumi Project in Onagawa Japan to make this brochure. They're a small group working to rebuild the community that has been trying to move forward since the 2011 earthquake/tsunami by making recycled kimonos into new products. Check out their video to learn more about what they do: https://youtu.be/Q4lG8FreBT0

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
