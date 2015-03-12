Megumi Project - Brochure

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had the privilege of working with the team at Megumi Project in Onagawa Japan to make this brochure. They're a small group working to rebuild the community that has been trying to move forward since the 2011 earthquake/tsunami by making recycled kimonos into new products. Check out their video to learn more about what they do: https://youtu.be/Q4lG8FreBT0