Remember when you were running to get the bus, and you miss it by a few seconds (making the run useless and frustrated...)... whell, these days will be over :)
We made a quick design and animation for a transportation companion on apple watch :
- find the nearest public transportation
- choose the direction
- get the next time of arrival of the transport, and keep the countdown open (and if you are to far of the station, get the next ETA)
- activate a gps to find the nearest station
full hd video here : https://vimeo.com/121904926
full case study on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/24447607/Rush-Apple-watch-app
any thoughts on that ?