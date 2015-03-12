ASR loop nr.3

Hey everybody, Here is a project I worked on that I want to share with you!

This is a short clip from a motion graphic I have been working on real hard the last month which explains the products of an insurance company. We tried to create a classy & minimal style by combining the 3D elements from the logo with flat graphics.

The motion graphic was to last 4 minutes, but after a mid-production script re-write, it suddenly took 11 minutes to convey the message! This required some flexibility & creativity hahaha! All in all the motion graphic took 2 weeks to complete & I had a lot of fun working on it!

Illustrations are done by Maarten De Vries

Produced by The Rep's