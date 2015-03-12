Simple Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, lately i've been playing with AE a lot, mostly web / app animations and i decided to try something different. This is part of logo which i did for one client, bit reminds me a famous cube from game Portal, dont you think? :)
As always, dont forget to press Z for 2x and any feedback is highly appreciated :)