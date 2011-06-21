Harold Emsheimer

Early Wireframe

Early Wireframe ipad wireframes pizza toppings
As part of this project we looked at all sorts of scaleable approaches to adding toppings to your pizza. Eventually we chose this direction both for it's simplicity and its game like experience.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
