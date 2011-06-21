Rodrigo Maia

Shopfront Love

illustration project shopfront sign store typography
Upcoming piece for a little project that i will try to keep running. One of these each day. Let's see.

If you want to see more and keep up with the project, check this: http://storefrontlove.tumblr.com/ (yes, i will try to do a less embarassing layout, soon)

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
