Gerren Lamson

invites-ever-after icon

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
  • Save
invites-ever-after icon invites-ever-after wedding invitations logo hand-type illustration
Download color palette

Also did an icon for this new identity.

Dribbble invites full
Rebound of
invites-ever-after logo
By Gerren Lamson
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

More by Gerren Lamson

View profile
    • Like