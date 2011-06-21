Matt Spiel

THE NATIONZ!!!!!

THE NATIONZ!!!!! green yelloe orange thunderbird iv sl titanes noize yellow
Been working to take Austin Eidson latest print work and translate it to web. It's been a doozy to say the least.

Truth be told, this might be the only piece of the design I am totally sold on...

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
