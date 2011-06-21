James

fav.tv: Profile

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
fav.tv: Profile fav.tv ui interface design tv app web app startup green red user interface ux
Download color palette

I've been pondering over the Profile pages for fav.tv for a while now and I think i've finally nailed it. The aim was to make sure that it had a great 'structured' feel to it, yet at the same time keeping it very simple and informative.

+1 cookie if you reply imitating my facial expression!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like