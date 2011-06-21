Michæl Paukner

Forest Management

Michæl Paukner
Michæl Paukner
  • Save
Forest Management chart infographic datavis forest wood tree
Download color palette

... working on some editorial design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Michæl Paukner
Michæl Paukner
Substudio — BfG. Custom as standard.

More by Michæl Paukner

View profile
    • Like